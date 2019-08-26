Entertainment Gallery Highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019: Kabir Singh, Uri, Bharat top the list Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Super 30, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De and Manikarnika top the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019. 1. Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani film Kabir Singh tops the list of highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019. Kabir Singh hit the screens on June 21. This official remake of director Sandeep Vanga's own Telugu film Arjun Reddy earned Rs 278.24 crore. The film broke many records. 2. Uri: The Surgical Strike The film not only did great business at the box office but also won four National Film Awards recently, including Best Direction for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor award for Vicky Kaushal. Uri made a lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore. 3. Bharat The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, released on June 5. The film made a total collection of Rs 211.07 crore. 4. Mission Mangal The Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer is still running in theaters. The Independence Day release is unstoppable. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's latest tweet on Mission Mangal's read, "#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz." 5. Kesari Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra film hit the right chord with critics and the audience alike. The film made a lifetime collection of Rs 154.41 crore. 6. Total Dhamaal The third installment of the Dhamaal franchise hit the screens on February 22. The film got mixed reviews but it still managed to earn Rs 154.23 crore. 7. Super 30 The Hrithik Roshan starrer, released on July 12, did good business. The film, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30, earned Rs 146.78 crore. 8. Gully Boy The Zoya Akhtar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, got a lot of love from the audience. The film made a lifetime collection of Rs 140.25 crore. 9. De De Pyaar De Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De too impressed the audience this year. The film made a lifetime collection of Rs 103.64 crore. 10. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Kangana Ranaut's period drama, based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, earned Rs 92.19 crore.