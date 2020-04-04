4 / 6



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - May 7, 2021

Also called the Master of Kung Fu, the China-born superhero Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was raised as a master of martial arts by his father but later turned on him after learning he was evil. Initially set to be released on February 12, 2021, it will now see the light of the day on May 7, 2021.