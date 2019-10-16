Hema Malini turns 71: Rare photos of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’

Hema Malini has contributed significantly to the Hindi film industry. The veteran actress earned the tag of 'Dream Girl' after starring in the 1977 movie of the same name. Apart from featuring in films as a leading lady, she has also dabbled with production and directing features. Over the years, she has acted in over 100 movies. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam in 1962. On the occasion of her 71st birthday, we revisit some of her unseen pictures. (Photo: Express Archive)