Hema Malini turns 71: Rare photos of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’

On the occasion of her 71st birthday, we revisit some of Hema Malini's unseen pictures.

Hema Malini has contributed significantly to the Hindi film industry. The veteran actress earned the tag of 'Dream Girl' after starring in the 1977 movie of the same name. Apart from featuring in films as a leading lady, she has also dabbled with production and directing features. Over the years, she has acted in over 100 movies. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam in 1962. On the occasion of her 71st birthday, we revisit some of her unseen pictures. (Photo: Express Archive)

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in multiple films together. Here they are seen together in a still from the movie Baghban. (Photo: Express Archive)

Hema Malini and Dev Anand on the sets of the film Censor. (Photo: Express Archive)

Apart from receiving eleven Filmfare nominations, Hema Malini has also been conferred with the Padma Shri. Here she is seen with daughter Esha Deol. (Photo: Express Archive)

Hema Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980 after a whirlwind romance. They have two children together -- Esha and Ahana Deol.(Photo: Express Archive)

Malini joined the political bandwagon post her campaign for Vinod Khanna, who was then contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1999. She was officially made a BJP member in 2004. (Photo: Express Archive)

Here Hema Malini is seen on the sets of the film Dil Aashna Hai with the crew of the film. (Photo: Express Archive)

Hema Malini was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 film Ek Thi Rani Aisi Bhi. (Photo: Express Archive)

