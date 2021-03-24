Latest news
- TMC siphoned off Amphan fund: Amit Shah
- In 11 Punjab districts, farmers who cultivate maize instead of paddy to get financial aid
- Delhi: At Singhu, a sea of first time protesters
- BJP announced its final list of candidates for 11 constituencies in West Bengal
- UP: In Pilibhit, sisters found dead near home, family under scanner for not informing cops
- Record spike in Gujarat with 1,730 Covid cases, 9 MLAs positive since start of House session
- Ominous warning for Punjab: Second wave peak in coming week, will be worse than the first
- Shaheed Diwas infuses fresh breath of life in farm agitation
- MP: 3 days after VHP convoy ‘targeted’ during demolition drive, Lateri still tense, curfew on
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani’s wedding photos are all about love and familyMarch 24, 2021 6:32:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Uproar in Rajya Sabha over NCT Bill; Congress says send bill to select panel
- Covid surge in Maharashtra & Punjab a matter of 'grave concern': Centre
- EntertainmentThe Illegal movie review: Suraj Sharma-starrer immigrant drama tells a bleak but engaging tale
- EntertainmentWhen Salman Khan tried to delay Andaz Apna Apna: 'I harassed them with my broken leg, cut my hair short'
- TrendingMan finds shrimp tails in his breakfast cereal, prompts hilarious jokes and memes online
- TrendingPeople in the Philippines strike 'creative' poses for delivery riders. Here is why
- Sports'Our father was with us in the dressing room': Pandya brothers reveal
- Sports'Tell me, will Krunal play for India? Khelega yeh?’
- OpinionSmall steps to lasting Indo-Pak peace
- How many cases, deaths did India's lockdown prevent?
- LifestyleThanks to pandemic, I finally chose to take a trip in my home state
- Technology20 years of Mac OS X: How Apple's OS has evolved over the years