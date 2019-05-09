Entertainment Gallery Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Best photos of Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, turns 30 today. Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most bankable actors down south. A favourite among the youth, Vijay has been on a roll ever since his breakthrough film Arjun Reddy. As Vijay Deverakonda turns 30 today, here is a look at the best Instagram photos of the Dear Comrade actor. Vijay Deverakonda made his silver screen debut with 2011 film Nuvvila. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) He went on to star in Life Is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) His first lead role was in 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. He followed it up with the forgettable Dwaraka. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) Vijay Deverakonda’s ticket to fame was 2017 blockbuster Arjun Reddy. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu for his modern Devdas act in the Sandeep Vanga directorial. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) 2018 saw the release of Vijay Deverakonda’s long-in-the-making Ye Mantram Vesave. He went on to win praise for his performance in the Savitri biopic Mahanati. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) While Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam minted money, his Tamil film NOTA and Taxiwaala fell flat at the box office. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram) His upcoming film is Dear Comrade. It will hit screens on July 26. (Photo: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)