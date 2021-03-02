1 / 15

It is Tiger Shroff's birthday today. Actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt's son made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti. Over the years, this dapper actor has done films like Baaghi, its sequel Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and War. But other than his acting, his fit bod, dancing, and impossible onscreen stunts are famous too. He never shies from flaunting his abs. Scroll to see 15 photos of the birthday boy.