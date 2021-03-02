Latest news
- On the road with Covid: Auto-rickshaws and bike taxis recover faster, cabs behind
- MP lawyer in jail after judge says his birthday message ‘indecent’
- RBI says banks reluctant to lend to big business
- Phase 2, Day 1: 1.46 lakh from priority groups get first shot, 25 lakh register
- UP: Uproar in House over crimes against Dalit women, ‘rising’ unemployment
- Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction
- Will give ceasefire at LoC best shot, says senior Army officer
- RLSP-JD(U) merger likely soon, Kushwaha may get key organisation role
- Man accused of raping relative when she was minor, CJI-led bench asks: will you marry her?
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff birthday: 15 photos of the action starMarch 2, 2021 8:45:51 am
- Half-baked, useless piece of paper: Delhi HC pulls up police on report
- Anand Sharma attacks Adhir Ranjan on alliance with Bengal cleric
- EntertainmentAnkita Lokhande hits back at Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trolling her: 'Where were you when everything was falling apart in our lives?'
- EntertainmentA day in the life of Deepika Padukone: Between film shoots and workout, actor checks out phone covers
- TrendingMan proposes to girlfriend while skydiving, incredible video blows away netizens
- TrendingFan recreates scene-by-scene trailer of 'Top Gun: Maverick' using just LEGO blocks!
- SportsA shadow of himself: Ben Stokes spooked by ‘bogeyman’ Ashwin
- SportsNovak Djokovic: 310 weeks as No.1, level with Roger Federer
- OpinionIndia, Pakistan, China must build on de-escalation, resist hubris that exults in unilateral triumphalism
- How to book a Covid-19 vaccine dose
- LifestyleWinston Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for $11.5 million
- TechnologyCoWIN Covid-19 vaccine registration now open: Here's how you can register