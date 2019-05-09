Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: Best photos of the NGK actor

A doctor by profession, Sai Pallavi is now one of the most popular female actors down south. A complete natural on screen, Sai is unapologetic off screen too. “I have never used make up in my life. I’m not fond of it at all. I love myself the way I am and I try my best not to use it – the only things I use are sun screen and eyeliner. But for a recent magazine photo-shoot, I had to use it. In the case of films, if the director wants me to wear make-up, I would not oppose. But ultimately, it is not important. Beauty is about who you are and what you do,” the actor told The Hindu.



As Sai Pallavi turns 27 today, here is a look at the best Instagram photos of the NGK actor.