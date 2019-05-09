Toggle Menu Sections
Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: Best photos of the NGK actor

Sai Pallavi, who is gearing up for the release of Tamil film NGK, turns 27 today.

A doctor by profession, Sai Pallavi is now one of the most popular female actors down south. A complete natural on screen, Sai is unapologetic off screen too. “I have never used make up in my life. I’m not fond of it at all. I love myself the way I am and I try my best not to use it – the only things I use are sun screen and eyeliner. But for a recent magazine photo-shoot, I had to use it. In the case of films, if the director wants me to wear make-up, I would not oppose. But ultimately, it is not important. Beauty is about who you are and what you do,” the actor told The Hindu.

As Sai Pallavi turns 27 today, here is a look at the best Instagram photos of the NGK actor.

Sai Pallavi made her silver screen debut with 2005 Tamil film Kasthuri Maan. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Her first Malayalam film was the 2015 blockbuster Premam. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South for her performance in Premam. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

She went on to share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in Kali. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Sai Pallavi entered the Telugu film industry in 2017 with Fidaa. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Telugu for her performance in Fidaa. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

She signed off 2017 with Middle Class Abbayi opposite Nani. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Sai Pallavi made her Kollywood debut in 2018 with director Vijay's Diya. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

She went on to star in Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Maari 2. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Malayalam film Athiran. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

Her upcoming films are NGK and Virata Parvam 1992. (Photo: Sai Pallavi/Instagram)

