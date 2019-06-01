Happy birthday Madhavan: Rare photos of the Rocketry actor

Toggle Menu Sections
On Madhavan's 49th birthday, we bring to you some rare photos of the actor.

From being a lover boy on screen in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Tanu Weds Manu and TV show Sea Hawks to now helming his next, Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, actor R Madhavan has come a long way in the Indian film industry. On his 49th birthday, we bring to you some rare photos of Maddy. (Photo: Express archives)

Fondly called Maddy by his fans, Madhavan began his journey as an actor with television shows. He has acted in TV shows like in Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai, Saaya and Sea Hawks among others. (Photo: Express archives)

Not just his acting skills, his charming look left female fans falling head over heels in love with him. (Photo: Express archives)

Madhavan recently stunned all with his physical transformation and acknowledged that staying fit is tough for everyone, whether you are an actor or a regular 9-to-5 warrior. "It is a challenge to stay in shape constantly, because your body wants to give up. With all the travel, it’s very difficult to find food that is good for you," he said. (Photo: Express archives)

In his over two-decade-long career, Madhavan has worked with prominent names like Mani Ratnam, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Nishikant Kamat, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Naseeruddin Shah among others. (Photo: Express archives)

After working in multilingual projects Madhavan believes language is no more a barrier for Indian cinema to gain prominence in the global arena. During an interview, he had said, "Language is no more a barrier — not just between Bollywood and the southern industry, but between Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood and everywhere possible, because people are watching ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Gravity’ with as much intensity they are watching a Hindi or Tamil films. So, we are competing at a global level.” (Photo: Express archives)

Madhavan, who turns 49 today, had also once expressed his views on ageing. He had said, “I am not scared of age at all. I embrace it. Nobody can hide it. And if you are hiding age then it means you are insecure.” (Photo: Express archives)

R Madhavan and others in TV serial Tol Mol Ke Bol. . (Photo: Express archives)

R Madhavan on the set of his Zee TV show Ghar Jamai. (Photo: Express archives)

