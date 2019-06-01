Happy birthday Madhavan: Rare photos of the Rocketry actor

After working in multilingual projects Madhavan believes language is no more a barrier for Indian cinema to gain prominence in the global arena. During an interview, he had said, "Language is no more a barrier — not just between Bollywood and the southern industry, but between Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood and everywhere possible, because people are watching ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Gravity’ with as much intensity they are watching a Hindi or Tamil films. So, we are competing at a global level.” (Photo: Express archives)