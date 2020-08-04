8 / 10

Apart from his talents, Kishore Kumar also attracted attention due to his alleged eccentric behaviour. According to various reports, he once took a reporter to his garden and introduced her to his "friends" which happened to be trees and plants that he had named. He also had allegedly placed a 'Beware of Kishore' board on his residence's gate.



Kishore Kumar is seen sharing a light moment with Shashi Kapoor, Sharda, Krishna, Mohammad Rafi and others. (Photo: Express archive)