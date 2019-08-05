Entertainment Gallery Kajol turns 45: Rare photos of the Bollywood star It is Bollywood star Kajol's birthday today. As she turns 45, here is a quick look at her rare pictures. It is Padma Shri awardee and Bollywood star Kajol's birthday today. Post making her debut in 1992 with the romantic drama Bekhudi, the actor went on to scale greater heights in the entertainment industry. On this very special day, here is a quick look at rare photos of Kajol. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol with director Sanjay Gupta on the sets of the movie Hameshaa. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol with mother and actor Tanuja at a Breast Cancer awareness event. (Photo: Express Archive) Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in a still from the movie Hameshaa. (Photo: Express Archive) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actors have not only shared screen space in multiple movies, but also share a close bond off screen. (Photo: Express Archive) Satish Kaushik and Kajol share a light moment. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol interacting with co-actors on the sets of the thriller Baazigar. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol is known for her versatility. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol was last seen in the movie Helicopter Eela. She also made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. (Photo: Express Archive)