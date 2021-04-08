8 / 21

Abhishek Bachchan had shared this click last year on Jaya's birthday and wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!" (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)