Entertainment Gallery Happy birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Rare photos of the maestro On the occasion of Ilaiyaraaja’s 75th birthday, here is a look at some rare photos of the music composer from the Express Archives. Ilaiyaraaja has been a force to be reckoned with and a guiding light for the music industry for over four decades. The doyen of music in South India, Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7000 songs in his illustrious career. On the occasion of the music composer’s 75th birthday, here is a look at some rare photos of Ilaiyaraaja from the Express Archives. Ilaiyaraaja made his debut with the Tamil film Annakkili in 1970. Ilaiyaraaja has bagged five National Film Awards so far. In 2010, he was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2018. Ilaiyaraaja has composed for a number of India's official entries to the Oscars, such as Swathi Muthyam, Nayagan, Thevar Magan, Anjali, Guru and Hey Ram. Ilaiyaraaja is also the first Asian to compose a full symphony with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London. He is known to have written the entire symphony in less than a month. Ilaiyaraaja is well known for his association with filmmakers such as Bharathiraja, S P Muthuraman, J. Mahendran, Balu Mahendra, K Balachander, Mani Ratnam, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Bala and R Balki. The ‘Mozart of Madras’ and Academy Award winner AR Rahman started his career as an assistant to Ilaiyaraaja and worked as a pianist in his troupe. A number of western musicians including The Black Eyes Peas, Meek Mill and M.I.A, have sampled Ilaiyaraaja’s music.