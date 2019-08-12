Toggle Menu Sections
Sara Ali Khan turns 24: Rare photos of the Coolie No 1 actor

On Sara Ali Khan's birthday, here's a look at rare and unseen photos of the Bollywood actor.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 24th birthday today. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

In the same year, Sara Ali Khan received praise for her blockbuster film Simmba. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan recently completed the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's film, also starring rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Coolie No1, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the David Dhawan directorial. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

