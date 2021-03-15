14 / 24

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sat for a chat with Karan Johar, the filmmaker talked about the common personal factor between them – Ranbir Kapoor. When Alia shied away from taking his name, Karan made it a point to mention him. Karan asked Alia, "Did you ever imagine there would be a day she (Kareena) might be your sister-in-law?" Alia blushed and struggled to say anything. Kareena, however, was prompt with her remark. "I’ll be the happiest girl in the world!" she said. But Alia said, "Honestly I never thought about it but I don’t want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it." Adding to this, Karan said, "I want to say that whenever and if ever it has to happen, both of us (Kareena and I) will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali! I do hope, eventually, whenever you do kind of get into that zone, you will actually handle and treat your career like Kareena has." (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)