Happy birthday Ajith: Rare photos of Thala

Actor Ajith, who will be seen next in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink, turns 48 today.

Ajith

Coming from a humble background, today Ajith is in the league of titans like MGR and Rajinikanth who made it big in the film industry without any backing. He is known for his hard work and commitment. Ajith has had his share of hits and flops but his failures never affected his popularity among fans and celebrities. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith

Born in Hyderabad to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, Ajith struggled to speak in Tamil during the early days of his career.

Ajith

He seemed to have had more passion for being a race car driver than being an actor. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith

Even after making his debut as a lead actor with Amaravathi in 1993, Ajith continued to pursue his interest in auto racing. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith

Ajith has competed in circuits in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He has also taken part in international races. The actor has raced in 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and 2010 Formula 2 Championship among other prestigious championships. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith

However, after Ajith suffered a serious back injury, he started doing more film roles. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith Shalini

Ajith began to date his Amarkalam co-star Shalini in 1999. Their relationship had become the main focus of media gossip back then. (Express Archive Photo)

Ajith Shalini marriage

Ajith proposed to Shalini the same year and they both got married in 2000 with blessings of their family. (Express Archive Photo)

ajith shalini family

Ajith and Shalini have a daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. (Express Archive Photo)

ajith

Ajith is notorious for avoiding public appearances. Ajith’s elusiveness only adds more layers to his ever-growing popularity. The only place his fans worldwide get to see him is on the big screen and maybe that’s the reason why his movies record massive openings. (Express Archive Photo)

ajith

In Tamil Nadu, the connection between the film industry and politics runs deep, ever since MG Ramachandran showed the world that film actors can make great politicians. Many Tamil actors have become successful political leaders, and many actors actively participate in state politics. But Ajith wants to stay away from it. He is perhaps the first actor to speak against the political pressure on actors to take part in events organised by political outfits. He made a speech at a DMK function in front of then Chief Minister Karunanidhi, requesting political parties to not force actors into doing anything they don’t want to and it received a standing ovation from Superstar Rajinikanth. (Express Archive Photo)

ajith

Ajith never hesitates to call a spade a spade. When he came to know that some of his fan clubs were misusing his name to raise funds, he issued a warning letter to his unruly fans. When things didn’t get better, in 2011 on his 40th birthday, he decided to dissolve all his fan clubs. While many trade analysts said that it was a wrong move from his career point of view, he still did what he felt was right at the time. But, that never stopped his fans from thronging theaters to watch his films on the opening day. And that’s a true sign of a superstar. (Express Archive Photo)

ajith

His foundation Mohini-Mani Foundation, named after his parents, works in urban areas promoting self-hygiene and civic consciousness. (Express Archive Photo)

