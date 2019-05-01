Happy birthday Ajith: Rare photos of Thala

Ajith never hesitates to call a spade a spade. When he came to know that some of his fan clubs were misusing his name to raise funds, he issued a warning letter to his unruly fans. When things didn’t get better, in 2011 on his 40th birthday, he decided to dissolve all his fan clubs. While many trade analysts said that it was a wrong move from his career point of view, he still did what he felt was right at the time. But, that never stopped his fans from thronging theaters to watch his films on the opening day. And that’s a true sign of a superstar. (Express Archive Photo)