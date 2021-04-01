Latest news
- For NIA, Waze’s Hiran murder motive: ‘panic’ over losing probe
- Anger at BJP singes goodwill for EPS in central, south Tamil Nadu
- Explained: A step in Pakistan's 'rational shift', result of multiple pressures
- Localised lockdowns in second wave set to hit services recovery
- The other Ajmal: Sirajuddin returns to contest from Jamnamukh
- Interest rates on small saving schemes cut sharply: PPF to fetch 6.4%, NSC 5.9%
- Mamata Banerjee writes to Opp leaders: unite against BJP
On Ajay Devgn’s birthday, his 20 family photos with wife Kajol, kids Nysa and YugApril 1, 2021 9:11:42 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Pakistan rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India: Report
- Covid vaccination drive on all days of April, including holidays
- EntertainmentStreaming in April 2021: The Big Bull, Nomadland, The Disciple and more
- EntertainmentRajinikanth honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award, says 'I dedicate this to my fans across the world'
- Trending‘Wonderful, stressful’: Adil Teli who cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 8 days
- TrendingSheep, lambs walk the ramp for a cause in Turkey, netizens amused
- SportsRCB's Finn Allen warms up for IPL 2021 with 29-ball 71 against Bangladesh
- SportsKohli reaches Chennai to join RCB squad, to be in quarantine for 7 days
- OpinionThe return of caste to Bengal
- A step in Pakistan's 'rational shift', result of multiple pressures
- LifestyleDia Mirza announces pregnancy; looks gorgeous in a printed kaftan
- TechnologyHP Pavilion 13 review: The return of a practical laptop