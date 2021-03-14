1 / 35

On Aamir Khan’s birthday today, here is recapping his cinematic journey in photos and via his films. The actor, who turns 56 today, is known for experimenting with his looks quite often on screens. Through his career spanning over 30 years in Hindi films, Aamir has earned the title of "Mr. Perfectionist", and that extends to the looks he sports in his films. From an alien (PK) to a college student (Rang De Basanti), from a cop (Talaash) to a wrestler (Dangal), the actor has covered a fair amount of cinematic spectrum in his almost three-decade career. Today, let's go down memory lane and see the visual transformations Aamir went through for his films.