Entertainment Gallery Happy birthday Mohanlal: Rare photos of the Lucifer actor On the occasion of Mohanlal's 59th birthday, here is a look at some rare photos of the Lucifer actor from the Express Archives. As the saying goes “You’re only as old as you feel.” This old adage is very true when it comes to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who turns a year older today. At 59, Mohanlal, one of India’s finest actors, continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and acting. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal made his silver screen debut with 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. (Express Archive Photo) Today, Mohanlal has more than 300 films to his credit. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal made his debut in the Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. Ram Gopal Varma directorial Company marked his entry into Bollywood. He made his Tollywood debut with 2016 film Manamantha. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal made his small screen debut in 2017 with talk show Lal Salam. The following year, he hosted the first season of reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal is all set to turn director with fantasy 3D film Barroz. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal has won five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal's 2016 film Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. He repeated the feat this year with Lucifer. The movie managed to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 10 days. (Express Archive Photo) Mohanlal's upcoming films are Ittymaani: Made in China, Big Brother Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Barroz. (Express Archive Photo)