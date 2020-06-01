7 / 9

Madhavan seems to have no trouble adapting with the times. The actor made his foray into the OTT space with the release of Amazon Prime Original web series Breathe in 2018. The same year, he also made his Telugu debut with Savyasachi (2018). He will also be donning the director’s hat for the first time in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Express archive photo)