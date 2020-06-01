- Lockdown all but lifted, it's up to individuals and companies now
- Rajasthan: Offices to open fully, curbs stay on malls, places of worship
- Shops, offices to open outside containment zones in Maharashtra, film shoots to start
- In Gujarat, over 20 lakh people in containment, micro zones
- ICMR guidelines ‘being seriously criticised’: Gujarat HC
- Unlock 1.0 in UP: malls to reopen, inter-state travel allowed with NCR riders
- Insurance regulator steps in for standard Covid-19 product
- Doctors: Order on Covid duty photos unnecessary
Madhavan turns 50: Rare photos of the actorPublished: June 1, 2020 1:51:38 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Coronavirus Live: Delhi borders sealed for 1 week; salons to open in capital
- Monsoon makes timely onset over Kerala
- EntertainmentBollywood mourns the demise of music director Wajid Khan
- EntertainmentWajid Khan: Everything you should know about the music composer-singer
- TrendingAfter rains in Delhi, people flood social media with photos of double rainbow
- Trending‘Young at heart’: Watch 76-year-old woman swinging, standing up
- SportsIslands get sinking feeling
- SportsBattling cancer, Boxer Dingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19
- OpinionCivil aviation has expanded in reach and scale. It will come out of this crisis stronger
- Surge in Delhi cases but it's better equipped than Mumbai
- LifestyleNataša Stanković's fashion choices are chic; check pics
- TechnologyIndia now second largest mobile phone manufacturing hub in the world