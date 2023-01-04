Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
January 4, 2023 18:39 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second daughter in November 2022. The couple, who are on a vacation in Goa, has been sharing many pictures from the destination. Scroll to see photos.
Gurmeet and Debina recently announced the name of their baby girl in a heartfelt post on Instagram. (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
"Our Magical baby is named as “Divisha” which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga ✨🙏🏻❤️," shared the happy parents. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
While the announcement was made along with a stunning photo of Gurmeet, Debina and baby Divisha, more photos from the vacation have been shared by the couple on their Instagram accounts. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Gurmeet shared a reel from “a day well spent” with family. (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
Last night, Gurmeet and Debina took some time off from their parental duty. (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
Debina rocked a golden dress. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
Debina shared her look for the date night. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
“All smiles while exploring around the drawing room for an amazing time✨✨," wrote Debina. (Photo: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)
A photo from the date night. (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)
Earlier, Gurmeet shared this photo and wrote, "Who doesn’t love sunsets 🌅." (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)