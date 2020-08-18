2 / 11

Gulzar was born in a Sikh family as Sampooran Singh Kalra in 1934. Hailing from Punjab (now in Pakistan), Gulzar got inspired by Rabindra Nath Tagore's writing during childhood. Post Partition, his family migrated to Bombay. He began writing under the pen name Gulzar Deenvi, and got associated with PWA (Progressive Writers Association). At PWA, Gulzar got in touch with Shailendra and Bimal Roy who encouraged him to join films. (Source: Photo by Express Archives)