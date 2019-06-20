Deepika, Janhvi, Vicky and others attend Grazia Millennial Awards 2019

The who's who of the Indian entertainment industry on Wednesday attended the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. It was a star studded affair which saw the presence of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kanungo, Amol Parashar and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. (Photo: Instagram/GraziaIndia)