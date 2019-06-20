Entertainment Gallery Deepika, Janhvi, Vicky and others attend Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many others attended the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 on Wednesday. The who's who of the Indian entertainment industry on Wednesday attended the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. It was a star studded affair which saw the presence of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kanungo, Amol Parashar and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. (Photo: Instagram/GraziaIndia) Deepika Padukone won the Millennial of the Year award at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram/GraziaIndia) Janhvi Kapoor took home the Rising Star of the Year trophy. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Apte collected the F 21 Disruptor of the Year award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala won the award for Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female). (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal attended the event with his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. Vicky won ‘Ages Ahead’ Performer of the Year award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi picked the Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male) award. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday also attended Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar attended the event in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shibani Dandekar photographed sans rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amol Parashar of Tripling fame spotted at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amruta Khanvilkar, popular for her Marathi films, posed for photographers at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted musician Arjun Kanungo at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)