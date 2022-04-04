Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Explained: What is Article 5 of the Pakistan Constitution
- At ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms; police say event had no permission
- AAP plots its long game in Gujarat—ending BJP-Congress duopoly
- Karnataka: Halal meat issue being raised to disturb peace, says Siddaramaiah
- Time to return home, but avoid haste: Mohan Bhagwat to displaced Kashmiri Pandits
Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet looks: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat turn headsUpdated: April 4, 2022 6:58:07 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Congress faces a shrinking Rajya Sabha footprint: No MPs in 17 states
- House panel calls in CAG officials: Explain audit report delays
- EntertainmentGrammy Awards 2022 Live Updates: Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist
- EntertainmentGrammys 2022 Full Winners List (Updating Live)
- TrendingVideos of kangaroos wandering in West Bengal stun netizens
- TrendingKenyan women ace first-ever all-female motor rally. Watch video
- SportsIPL discovers Livingstone as Punjab ensure CSK’s slide continues
- SportsCSK v PBKS: Dhoni's Midas lives on; Livingstone does a Kumble & Bravo's ballerina foxtrot at boundary ropes
- OpinionTime to bid goodbye to AFSPA
- The Indian Antarctic Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
- Lifestyle'My 40s are about being Team Me': Kim Kardashian shares differences between each decade of her life
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A53 5G review: A premium phone at the cost of a mid-range one