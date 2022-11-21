At Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani bring their fashion A-game
November 21, 2022 2:38:57 pm
November 21, 2022 2:38:57 pm
1 / 7
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera saw its trailer launch in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
2 / 7
The stars were joined by the film's director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
3 / 7
Sharing a bunch of pictures from the event, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "So happy to have finally shared the Trailer of #GovindaNaamMera with you all… there’s lots more masti, mystery and masala coming your way!" (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
4 / 7
Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller. Vicky, who has largely played intense characters, credits the film for giving him an opportunity to break free and not cry on screen. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
5 / 7
Vicky Kaushal added that his relatives would often praise his performances, but with one constant complaint: That he doesn’t sing or dance in his films. Vicky said with Govinda Naam Mera, they finally can watch a masala film featuring him. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
6 / 7
Producer Karan Johar also shared at the trailer launch event, "This (Govinda Mera Naam) is a very different film and we are very proud of it. I’m always looking for a good story and when that comes on my table, I get excited." (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
7 / 7
Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)