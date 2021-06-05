1 / 6

The upcoming episode of Sony TV's Super Dancer 4 will see Govinda and Neelam Kothari Soni, a superhit pair in the late '80s, reunite after more than 20 years. Govinda and Neelam have worked in films like Love 86 (1986), Sindoor (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989), Taaqatwar (1989) and Do Qaidi (1989). Their chemistry and dance numbers, especially "Aap Ke Aajane Se", were a rage. So, fans are naturally excited to see them together on screen again. (PR Photo)