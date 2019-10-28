Toggle Menu Sections
Governors Awards 2019: Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Tom Hanks and others attendhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/governors-awards-2019-christian-bale-robert-pattinson-tom-hanks-6091655/

Governors Awards 2019: Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Tom Hanks and others attend

The 2019 edition of Governors Awards was held at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Several Hollywood stars attended the event. Scroll to see photos.

Governors Awards 2019

The 2019 edition of Governors Awards was held at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. These awards are given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the same organisation that is behind the Oscars. The Governors Awards are given for lifetime achievement in film. The 2019 edition of the awards was the 11th time they were held. Several Hollywood stars attended the event. Scroll to see photos. (Photo: AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Christian Bale presents an honorary award at the Governors Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Willem Dafoe arrives at the Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Robert Pattinson was also seen at the award ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Wes Studi accepts an honorary award. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Tim Robbins arrives at the awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Tom Hanks was also seen at Governors Awards 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Governors Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi also attended the ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Governors Awards 2019

Jon Hamm and Sophia Loren on stage to present an award. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android