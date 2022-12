1 / 8

Arjun Kapoor has time and again expressed love for his little sister Anshula Kapoor. On her birthday, Arjun shared this photo from the childhood album and wrote, "My co-rider for life !!! We in this together... good, bad or ugly...Happy bday lil sister @anshulakapoor - you deserve the best always! ♥️💫🧿 #happybirthday #littlesister #bday." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)