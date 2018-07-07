1 / 8

Gold, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, is due for release on Independence Day and a new song from the film was launched yesterday. Titled “Naino Se Baandhi”, the song is a romantic number picturised on Akshay and Mouni Roy. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Tapan Das, while Mouni Roy essays the role of his wife Monobina Das. A Reema Kagti directorial and a Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani production, Gold is a story of a man who dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal for free India. Here are the photos of the cast from the song's launch event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)