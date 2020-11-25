1 / 13

The Gold Glam and Style Awards was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The evening saw the who's who of the television industry gracing the red carpet. As it was one of the first events held amid the coronavirus pandemic, the small screen stars left no chance to make the most of the opportunity. While Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla took home two honours each, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Gauahar Khan, Harshad Chopda, Surbhi Chandna also were big winners of the night. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla, Yuvika Chaudhary, Hina Khan/Instagram)