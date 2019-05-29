Godzilla King of the Monsters stills promise an epic Kaiju showdown

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the third film in the MonsterVerse after Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla (2014). Godzilla, an ancient alpha predator, will take on three of his biggest enemies, Mothra (a giant moth), Rodan (a skeletal dragon that rains destruction from above) and King Ghidorah (a three headed dragon). Michael Dougherty, known for Krampus, is directing Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film releases in India on May 30. Here are a few stills from the creature feature.