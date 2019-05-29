Godzilla King of the Monsters stills promise an epic Kaiju showdown

Toggle Menu Sections
Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the third film in the MonsterVerse after Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla (2014). Godzilla, an ancient alpha predator, will take on three of his biggest enemies, Mothra (a giant moth), Rodan (a skeletal dragon that rains destruction from above) and King Ghidorah (a three headed dragon). Michael Dougherty, known for Krampus, is directing Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The film releases in India on May 30. Here are a few stills from the creature feature.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rodan

Rodan, a giant prehistoric flying reptile, attacks an aircraft. Godzilla will be the saviour of humanity in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Rodan will be one of his primary foes.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stills Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga

Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga as Madison Russell and Dr Emma Russell, respectively. Emma works at Monarch, an organisation that has been involved in the study of these ancient giant beasts. Madison is Emma’s daughter.

King Ghidorah

King Ghidorah, a mighty three-headed dragon, will face Godzilla and this fight is not going to be easy for Godzilla.

Godzilla vs king ghidorah

Godzilla locking horns with King Ghidorah.

GODZILLA KING OF MONSTERS

Much before its release, Godzilla: The King of Monsters has grabbed attention for its stunning visuals as seen in trailers and promos.

Vera Farmiga's Dr Emma Russell with Charle Dance's Alan Jonah.

Vera Farmiga's Dr Emma Russell with Charle Dance's Alan Jonah. The character of Dance, known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, is a minor villain. He was a former British Army colonel and MI-6 agent who got disillusioned with humanity and became the leader of an eco-terrorist paramilitary group.

Godzilla and his devastating atomic breath

Godzilla and his devastating atomic breath. Long live the king!

