Glimpses from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Paris vacationAugust 7, 2022 5:04:55 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
- CitiesNIA arrests IS suspect from Delhi's Batla House
- EntertainmentMeteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead
- EntertainmentTwinkle Khanna has only one 'complaint' about Ranveer Singh's nude controversy, says pics are under-exposed: 'Even with spectacles...'
- TrendingDutch youtuber breaks Guinness World Records for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute
- TrendingStreet performer in UK rakes in likes, views with touching rendition of Bollywood hits
- SportsCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates
- SportsA grandmother's love and sacrifice fuelled triple jump gold medalist Edlhose Paul's dreams
- OpinionWhat is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi model’
- ExplainedThe RSS's relationship with the national flag
- LifestyleNational Handloom Day: Arunachali stole, Manipuri pagdi and other famous looks of PM Modi
- TechnologyMy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 wishlist