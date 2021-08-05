Must Read
- An Express Series: Bihar, Karnataka expand diagnosis of Covid death: lung, clinical evidence
- Death and a hurried cremation: ‘My child’s clothes were wet and her lips blue... I fell unconscious’
- Follow latest news and live updates on Tokyo Olympics 2020
- Opinion | PB Mehta writes: US vs China is the new Cold War
- ‘Extreme weather events will become more frequent and more intense’
- Pushkar Singh Dhami: ‘Kanwar Yatra different... we wanted Char Dham with Covid guidelines’
- 2,300 booked under UAPA in J&K since 2019, nearly half still in jail
On Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday, her 12 loved-up photos with husband RiteishAugust 5, 2021 3:16:31 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- North East IndiaAssam to revoke advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram
- Allegations serious if media reports are correct: SC on Pegasus row
- EntertainmentSalman Khan's father Salim Khan's advice saved Hum Aapke Hain Koun: 'Cut these 2 songs'
- EntertainmentDilip Kumar, Madhubala were not even talking when they shot Indian cinema's most romantic scene
- TrendingAmul celebrates women's power at Tokyo Games, lauds Lovlina Borgohain in latest cartoon
- Trending'Heroic rescue': Wheelchair-bound man falls on NY subway train tracks, saved just in time
- LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: India end medal drought in men's hockey
- PR Sreejesh, India's last-second saviour
- OpinionTwo years on, the growing distance between Delhi and Kashmir
- Kerala's new lockdown relaxations and riders
- LifestylePotato chips to chhole bhature: Kareena Kapoor lists her pregnancy comfort foods
- TechnologyDizo GoPods D review: TWS earbuds for less than Rs 1,500