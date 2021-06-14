2 / 7

Geeta Basra shared several photos of the baby shower on her Instagram account. Geeta captioned the photos, "My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don’t know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up.. during such times it’s when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on.. but you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! Thank you my loves and I’m so blessed to have you in my life!" (Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram)