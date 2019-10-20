Celeb spotting: Gauri Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Dimple Kapadia and a few others were recently clicked by our shutterbug.

Gauri Khan returned from Alibaug while stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Housefull 4 stars were seen at Mumbai's airport. Scroll to see all photos.

gauri khan, abram

Gauri Khan, son AbRam were clicked as they returned from Alibaug after spending a family weekend. Looks like AbRam is not a fan of paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

yash, roohi johar

While Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar got back earlier, KJo's kids Yash and Roohi were also clicked. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan was also spotted. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ekta Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, and a few others were clicked at Mumbai's Kalina airport, post meeting PM Modi at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 cast posed for a click. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ranbir kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora

Neha Dhupia and Malaika Arora were spotted on the sets of Neha's chat show No Filter With Neha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy

Made In China stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy were snapped at a promotional event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar

We spotted Saand Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan

Our photographer snapped Kartik Aaryan at Juhu's Sunny Super Sound studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jeetendra

Jeetendra visited Juhu's Shani temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia looked lovely. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

