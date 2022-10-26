Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
October 26, 2022 4:06:11 pm
Gauri Khan shared this photo with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji from a Diwali party. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan shared a reel with brother Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come ❤️ #happybhaidooj." (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba Ali Khan posted the photo and wrote, "BiG BRO... ! Prankster pakka 😆But wouldn't change that ...for anything. ❤️ Love you bhai! #happybhaidooj #saifalikhanpataudi #siblings #ma #moment #captured #familylove." (Photo: Saba Ali Khan/Instagram)
Arpita Khan Sharma captioned the photo, "Happiest Birthday love , may you continue to do what you love the most & may your hard work & determination also get the best of you. May your well wishes multiply & your haters realise they are always proved wrong. Keep shinning the brightest. It’s more then a decade of us knowing each other & I have seen you grow from a boy into an amazing man of your own. Always be the person you are because that makes you Aayush Sharma @aaysharma #ASINFINITE 🧿." (Photo: Arpita Khan Sharma/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh shared her look for a Diwali party and wrote, "Elegance and @manishmalhotra05 go hand in hand 💕." (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Preity Zinta shared a photo with Abhay Deol and wrote, "Dimple wali Diwali 🪔❤️." (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
Jacqueline Fernandez shared some stills from her film Ram Setu and wrote, "Grateful for the love #ramsetu IN CINEMAS NOW ❤️❤️." (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)