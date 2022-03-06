6 / 13

Anusha Dandekar shared a photo of herself and Deepika Padukone. She captioned the photo, "I know I’m late but I had a small wedding to attend… I watched Gehraiyaan last night… and I really, truly, loved it! Just like I love this beautiful Capricorn sister of mine @deepikapadukone you are stunning inside and out… and the whole cast was amazing! I recommend you watch it if you haven’t! If you have, which character are you in relationships? Say the name below… Tia." (Photo: Anusha Dandekar/Instagram)