Ganesha Chaturthi started on August 31, and many Bollywood celebs welcomed Bappa home. On Thursday, many stars did the Ganpati visarjan. While we saw Salman Khan participate in the family puja before the visarjan at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, Bharti Singh also bid Ganpati goodbye at her home. Many others like Manish Paul, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, and Mika Singh were seen doing the Ganesh visarjan. Scroll to see some photos.