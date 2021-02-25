1 / 6

As theatres open again amid the coronavirus pandemic, films are lining up for a release in theatres. With so much backlog, several big box office clashes are in the offing. Radhe Shyam, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Thalaivi, RRR, and Maidaan are a few films on the list that are likely to go head-to-head. As Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi announced their release dates on Wednesday, here's looking at how crowded the release calendar for 2021 is looking now.