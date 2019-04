Game of Thrones held its premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday in New York. The HBO show enters its eighth and final season this year. Based on The Song of Ice and Fire book series by George RR Martin, the show has been created for television by David Benioff and DB Weiss. The premiere was attended by major cast members of the show, which included the likes of Sean Bean whose character, in fact, was killed off during the first season itself. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)