Toggle Menu Sections
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 stills: The war for the Iron Throne beginshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-5-photos-5721653/

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 stills: The war for the Iron Throne begins

As it turns out, all the build-up for the Night King and the Army of the Dead was for nothing, and Game of Thrones still remains about the struggle for the Iron Throne. The stage is set for the war for the Iron Throne.

game of thrones season 8 episode 5

As it turns out, all the build-up for the Night King and the Army of the Dead was for nothing, and Game of Thrones still remains about the struggle for the Iron Throne. The last episode saw Daenerys Targaryen's dragon Rhaegal being impaled by giant arrows. Daenerys is also in danger of losing her claim on the Iron Throne as she now knows the truth about Jon Snow's parentage. She is also in a mood for vengeance against Cersei Lannister for ordering the beheading of Missandei. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Targaryen grieving the loss of Rhaegal and Missandei. Is that Tyrion Lannister in the foreground? Will we see Daenerys turning into the Mad Queen? (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Jacob Anderson

Grey Worm must also be looking for revenge against Cersei Lannister or her instrument The Mountain. We were shown the Unsullied were incapable of feeling anything, but at least Grey Worm is an exception to that. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Kit Harington, Conleth Hill

Lord Varys expressed a desire to put Jon Snow on the Iron Throne. Has he told that to Jon? Will Jon be open to that considering he swore allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen? (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham

Jon Snow and Davos Seaworth ready for battle. Their expressions suggest they know what happened to Rhaegal and Missandei. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Lena Headey

Cersei Lannister with her usual smug face. Thanks to her newly acquired elite mercenary group Golden Company, her chances of victory in this war are quite high. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Liam Cunningham, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage

Davos Seaworth, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister looking out over the battlefield. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Marc Rissmann

Harry Strickland is the commander of the Golden Company. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Peter Dinklage

Tyrion Lannister is in a conundrum as to whom to support in the struggle for the Iron Throne -- Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved

Pilou Asbaek

Euron Greyjoy, warily looking at the sky, perhaps waiting for Drogon to arrive. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli fail to make the cut in Virender Sehwag's XI
2 IPL before World Cup is a great way to strike form, says Rohit Sharma
3 Women's T20 Challenge: Cricket fraternity hails 'fearless' and 'dominating' Harmanpreet Kaur as Supernovas win title