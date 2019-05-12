Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 stills: The war for the Iron Throne begins

As it turns out, all the build-up for the Night King and the Army of the Dead was for nothing, and Game of Thrones still remains about the struggle for the Iron Throne. The last episode saw Daenerys Targaryen's dragon Rhaegal being impaled by giant arrows. Daenerys is also in danger of losing her claim on the Iron Throne as she now knows the truth about Jon Snow's parentage. She is also in a mood for vengeance against Cersei Lannister for ordering the beheading of Missandei. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)