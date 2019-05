The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones' final season featured epic action and some major character deaths. Varys, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Euron Greyjoy, the Hound and the Mountain all perished. HBO has released post-episode stills from the episode titled The Bells. As the finale approaches, the struggle for the Iron Throne has reached the ultimate stage. It is looking like Daenerys Targaryen vs Jon Snow, but we think the showrunners might end up surprising us and somebody else will be crowned instead (maybe Sansa?) (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)