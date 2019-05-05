Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 photos: Jon and Daenerys prepare for war against Cersei

The Night King was dispensed with in a shocking and dark (in a literal sense, sometimes) episode of HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans have been wondering why he was teased from the very first episode as the Big Bad and even an epitome of nature and evil if he could be fooled by a human assassin. Nonetheless, the entire Dothraki army was annihilated in the Battle of Winterfell, and much of the Unsullied force too. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen still have Cersei Lannister in the south to defeat. If that weren't enough, there is a schism between the two due to the revelation of Jon's parentage. It is hard to see whether Cersei, with all her devilry, is going to be as formidable a villain as the Night King was. Let's try to look at the clues in the pre-episode photos. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)