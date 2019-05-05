Toggle Menu Sections
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 photos: Jon and Daenerys prepare for war against Cerseihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-4-stills-jon-dany-war-cersei-5708822/

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 photos: Jon and Daenerys prepare for war against Cersei

The stage is set for the second big confrontation in Game of Thrones. After the Night King and his Army of the Dead was defeated, now Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark have turned their eyes towards King's Landing, where Cersei Lannister is waiting for them.

The Night King was dispensed with in a shocking and dark (in a literal sense, sometimes) episode of HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans have been wondering why he was teased from the very first episode as the Big Bad and even an epitome of nature and evil if he could be fooled by a human assassin. Nonetheless, the entire Dothraki army was annihilated in the Battle of Winterfell, and much of the Unsullied force too. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen still have Cersei Lannister in the south to defeat. If that weren't enough, there is a schism between the two due to the revelation of Jon's parentage. It is hard to see whether Cersei, with all her devilry, is going to be as formidable a villain as the Night King was. Let's try to look at the clues in the pre-episode photos. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Daenerys Targaryen's fleet. So she still has some army. Is it going south already to lay siege to King's Landing? (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Grey Worm, Daenerys Targaryen, Samwell Tarly, Sansa Stark, Tormund Giantsbane and others lighting the pyres of the dead after the Battle of Winterfell. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Daenerys Targaryen with Drogon. The biggest dragon on earth barely survived the Night King's spear attack and then the wights crawling up his body like ants. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Grey Worm, Lord Varys, Missandei, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lanniser look at all the people who died in the Battle of Winterfell.(Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Jon Snow stares mournfully at the pyres. Is he still calling himself Jon Snow or has he revealed to others that his real name is Aegon Targaryen.(Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister. They seem happy enough. We wonder if they have any answer to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons?(Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Missandei, Daenerys Targaryen and Lord Varys drawing up plans to defeat Cersei. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

The Hound, Ser Davos Seaworth, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark and Bran Stark. It is strange we have not had a reunion scene between the Hound and Sansa. And, Bran's Three-Eyed-Raven role is finished now that his chief nemesis Night King is dead? (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

