There is going to be a massive battle in the third episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. The third episode will be longest in the HBO show's history, clocking at 82 minutes. Most of it, we presume, will be devoted to all the death and destruction the Night King and his Army of the Dead will unleash since the undead invaders had arrived at the end of the last episode. HBO has released a few stills from the big episode and we can conjecture about the show's plot by looking at them until the show streams tomorrow. Here are the stills. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)