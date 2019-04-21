Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 stills tease approaching conflicts

Winterfell, the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, packed a lot in its over 1-hour runtime. There was little action, but a lot of setup and reunions. The makers recently released a few stills from the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. They foretell quite a lot of interesting things to come, like Jon Snow dealing with the information about his true ancestry and Jaime Lannister standing trial for his crimes. Bran, meanwhile, is being Bran. Here are the stills. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)