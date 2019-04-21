Toggle Menu Sections
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 stills tease approaching conflicts

Winterfell, the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, packed a lot in its over 1-hour runtime. There was little action, but a lot of setup and reunions. The makers recently released a few stills from the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. They foretell quite a lot of interesting things to come, like Jon Snow dealing with the information about his true ancestry and Jaime Lannister standing trial for his crimes. Bran, meanwhile, is being Bran. Here are the stills. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Lord Varys, Daenerys Targaryen and Jorah Mormont perhaps in Winterfell's crypts. Do they know about Jon Snow yet? (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Lyanna Mormont was quite open in her opposition to Jon Snow bending his knee in front of Daenerys Targaryen. It would be interesting to see what comes of that. Daenerys is known for burning those who do not kneel before her. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Daenerys Targaryen looking pleased in a scene. We do not know with whom. The show has given hints as to her impending madness before. The Northeners are not going to kneel before a foreign ruler again after what they have suffered. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Gilly was one of Craster's wives/daughters when Samwell Tarly took her away. Their relationship has been one of the most adorable and underrated on the show. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Bran Stark giving his creepy stare. It is clear that he is not the Bran we knew and is instead some other being entirely. He is now an emotionless person wholly concerned with the larger conflicts like the advancing army of the dead. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Bran Stark in Godswood. It has apparently become his haunt after coming back to Winterfell. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Missandei and Grey Worm. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Samwell Tarly and his little family. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Samwell Tarly looking with worry at Jon Snow. He knows it is a lot to take in for his friend. He wants Jon to be the king. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Jon Snow with Arya Stark. Jon seems to be the only one who is nearly unchanged when he set out from Winterfell among Stark siblings. Everybody else has transformed. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Davos Seaworth, the Ned Stark equivalent of the show after Sean Bean's character died. After Stannis Baratheon died, he has become a loyal friend to Jon Snow. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Jaime Lannister looking defeated before Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and others. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Tyrion Lannister might be the only one with something to say that would save his brother from being executed. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs in India on Star World every Tuesday at 10 pm. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

