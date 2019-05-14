Game of Thrones 8 episode 5: Actors share behind-the-scenes photos

Pilou has been on a photo sharing spree. He had on Monday shared some more images with a green Chroma background. One can understand this is from the part where his character Euron Greyjoy shot down one of Daenerys' dragons - Rhaegal in episode 4. He wrote along, "Tonight...you will get to meet these wonderful people!!! Best #crew #stunt #department in the world!!! What they and the big #boss @rowleyirlam have created is astonishing and unique!!! I feel so privileged, I got to #work with these hardcore guys/girls for the past couple of seasons! 😄😂 I haven’t seen the episode yet....so I don’t know for sure, you never know for sure 👊🏻 BUT please remember this when it airs...every single person on #gameofthrones ,on/off camera, have done the best they possible could...just...so you can be entertained tonight/tomorrow ... 🙏🏻😉 #enjoy #forthethrone #eurongreyjoy #whatisdeadmayneverdie #gameofthrones #season8 #episode #5 #therewillbeblood #thescorpionisbloodyheavy #thankgodIjusthadtositandshoot" (Photo: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram)