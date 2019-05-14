Toggle Menu Sections
Game of Thrones 8 episode 5: Actors share behind-the-scenes photos

After 'The Bells' episode of Game of Thrones season 8, actors like Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Emilia Clarke took to their social media accounts and shared some behind-the-scenes photos.

game of thrones 8 episode 5 photos

Episode five of the ongoing Game of Thrones 8 was eventful. While Cersei Lannister got buried in the rubble along with her twin brother and lover Jaime Lannister, Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon destroyed King's Landing. The Mountain and The Hound also fell to death after Cleganebowl. Euron Greyjoy is dead too. And following the big episode titled The Bells, the actors playing these characters took to their social media accounts and shared some behind-the-scenes photos. (Photo: Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Nikolaj Lena Headey jaime cersei lannister game of thrones

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, posted some goofy on-set clicks of himself with Cersei aka actor Lena Headey. He wrote along, "The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey . That was a fun decade 😘" (Photo: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau/Instagram)

Lena Headey Nikolaj cersei jaime lannister death game of thrones

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister, also shared some clicks. Sharing a photo of herself with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the dressing room, she wrote, "When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I f***ing love you ya big weirdo 💗💗💗💗" (Photo: Lena Headey/Instagram)

cersei lannister missandei actors game of thrones

Lena posted another picture with actor Nathalie Emmanuel who played Missandei. Lena captioned the image, "Beautiful @nathalieemmanuel You represented hope and true strength. I didn’t like that day up there" (Photo: Lena Headey/Instagram)

emilia clarke game of thrones

Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen shared a picture of herself holding a champagne bottle. The caption of the photo read, "This is what it took not only to shoot ep5...but to watch it too! #🤯 @gameofthrones @hbo #soshockingitblewmywigoff #😳 #" (Photo: Emilia Clarke/Instagram)

euron greyjoy jaime lannister game of thrones

Euron Greyjoy actor Pilou Asbæk posted a photo with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau too. His character died after a fight with Jaime Lannister. In the picture, both Pilou and Nikolaj can be seen sporting their bloody make-up. Pilou wrote, "Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw Two men enter, One man leaves.... it’s been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn’t know you were in a hurry.... don’t have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a 🔥 and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow" (Photo: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram)

euorn grey joy actor lena headey game of thrones

Pilou also posted an image with Lena and wrote, "Just wanna say....it’s been an absolutely blast getting to know you @iamlenaheadey THANKS for many good hours.... remember when we took this photo after our first shooting day...season 8... a long time...😌 loved working with you!!🔥" (Photo: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram)

euron greyjoy game of thrones

The actor shared a picture before the telecast of episode 5. He captioned it, "What can I say? Happy Monday 😘 and please enjoy #gameofthrones episode 5....photo by the wonderful David Benioff #whatisdeadmayneverdie #longlegs #umbrellaacademy #spinoff #eurongreyjoy" (Photo: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram)

euron greyjoy game of thrones

Pilou has been on a photo sharing spree. He had on Monday shared some more images with a green Chroma background. One can understand this is from the part where his character Euron Greyjoy shot down one of Daenerys' dragons - Rhaegal in episode 4. He wrote along, "Tonight...you will get to meet these wonderful people!!! Best #crew #stunt #department in the world!!! What they and the big #boss @rowleyirlam have created is astonishing and unique!!! I feel so privileged, I got to #work with these hardcore guys/girls for the past couple of seasons! 😄😂 I haven’t seen the episode yet....so I don’t know for sure, you never know for sure 👊🏻 BUT please remember this when it airs...every single person on #gameofthrones ,on/off camera, have done the best they possible could...just...so you can be entertained tonight/tomorrow ... 🙏🏻😉 #enjoy #forthethrone #eurongreyjoy #whatisdeadmayneverdie #gameofthrones #season8 #episode #5 #therewillbeblood #thescorpionisbloodyheavy #thankgodIjusthadtositandshoot" (Photo: Pilou Asbæk/Instagram)

the mountain cleganebowl game of thrones

Actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who played The Mountain, also shared some clicks and a BTS video from the episode. He is seen with his on-screen brother The Hound in one of the pics. In another photo, he flaunts his prosthetic make-up. (Photo: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson/Instagram)

