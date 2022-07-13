7 / 9

In the Leading Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, Toni Collette bagged the nomination for playing the much likable second wife of a crime novelist who gets accused of murdering his wife in The Staircase. Julia Garner was also nominated in the category for her performance in Inventing Anna. In the miniseries, Garner played the role of Anna Sorokin, who made headlines for conning the upper class members of New York society. (Photos: HBO Max, Netflix)