From Veere Di Wedding to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani—Bollywood films that raise a toast to female friendships and sisterhoodJuly 25, 2022 3:52:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Four Congress MPs suspended for rest of Lok Sabha session over protests
- CitiesAnother Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu hostel, protests erupt
- EntertainmentDarlings trailer: Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence in this dark comedy
- EntertainmentPathaan: YRF introduces Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character, watch video
- TrendingTejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video
- TrendingWatch video: Truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun, woman saves toll booth worker
- SportsNeeraj comes from behind to nail silver, India’s best showing in World Athletics
- Sports'Glad that someone has finally bagged a Worlds medal after 19 long years'
- OpinionWhy Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
- Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
- LifestyleTravelling to Rajasthan? Here are some packing tips from Roshni Chopra
- TechnologyWhat is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from it