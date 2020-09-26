1 / 6

There seems to be no stopping Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 37, the Zee TV daily is once again the most-watched Indian television show. Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is still in second place. Meanwhile, Kumkum Bhagya, which was on the fifth spot last week, moved up to the third spot this week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which completed 3000 episodes recently, is placed at the fourth position followed by reality show India's Best Dancer.



Coming to channels, Star Plus is still the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s