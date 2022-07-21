From Jab We Met to Rockstar—looking back at Imtiaz Ali’s films over the yearsUpdated: July 21, 2022 2:58:51 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAt Martyrs' Day rally, Mamata asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’
- CitiesMaharashtra govt removes stay on Aarey car shed construction
- EntertainmentLiger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
- EntertainmentBritish historian attacks RRR for casting English as villains, gets roundly rejected on social media: 'Denying colonialism is a crime'
- TrendingElderly woman calls daughter 'in hysterics' after finding human skull, bones in her garden
- TrendingThis clip of news host telling meteorologist to be ‘happy’ about heatwave reminds netizens of ‘Don’t Look Up’
- CWG 2022: Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
- Sports'That’s my son, I coach him. And he is the world champion!’ Announcer calls son Jake Wightman’s gold-medal winning run
- OpinionFrom HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in Karnataka, a troubling view of women emerges
- Why people give up Indian citizenship, where they go
- LifestyleWork-life balance: Women explain what 'flexi-working' means for professional growth, personal satisfaction
- TechnologyAR should not feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic