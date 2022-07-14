From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, here are 7 doppelgangers of Bollywood divasJuly 14, 2022 6:13:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'No word banned': Lok Sabha Speaker amid 'unparliamentary' words row
- I2U2 summit: UAE to invest $2 bn to develop integrated food parks in India
- EntertainmentEmergency teaser: Kangana Ranaut transforms into Indira Gandhi, the former PM who was called sir. Watch
- EntertainmentGood Luck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor plays a Bihari woman on the run from drug dealers in this comedy
- TrendingNaga minister Temjen Imna Along counters racism with humour as he talks about his 1999 Delhi visit
- TrendingBeer company wins hearts trying to find ‘heroes’ who helped driver after ‘accident’
- SportsIndia vs England 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates
- SportsIndia's T20I squad for West Indies series announced: Ashwin, KL Rahul return
- OpinionRoe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge
- The Flag Code, and how it's changed recently
- LifestyleCervical cancer: What is the right age to take the HPV vaccine?
- TechnologyNothing phone (1)'s challenges, advantages in fight against OnePlus and others